India-UK FTA To Boost Services Sector, Trade Worth $120 Billion Eyed In 5 Years: NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan

India has scored in the services sector under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange.

"For services, the trade is around $56 billion. This deal is expected to take the total trade around $120 billion over the next five years," Chauhan told NDTV Profit. "In my understanding, it could be even larger, as it has opened up the services sector in a big way, in addition to pharma, agriculture, and other sectors," he added.

India-UK FTA unlocks nearly $23 billion in opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, marking a new era for inclusive and gender-equitable growth shared Union Ministry of Commerce Piyush Goyal on his X profile.

75,000 Indian workers in UK to gain from 3-year exemption from social security contribution. While, up to 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors and classical musicians can move temporarily to UK to provide services.