India To Become Second-Largest Economy By 2038, Says EY Report Even As 50% US Tariffs Hit

India's economy may emerge as the second-largest by 2038 with $34.2 trillion GDP and could reach $20.7 trillion in terms of purchasing power parity by 2030, an EY report said on Wednesday.

"If beyond 2030, India and the US maintain average growth rates of 6.5% and 2.1%, respectively, during 2028-2030 (as per IMF forecasts), India may surpass the US economy in PPP terms by 2038," the report said.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump had called India a 'dead economy' alongside Russia.

India is also projected to become the third-largest economy in market exchange rate terms by 2028, overtaking Germany.

The report also said that with appropriate countermeasures, India can limit the adverse impact of higher US tariffs on selected Indian imports to about 10 basis points of real GDP growth.

India is emerging as one of the most dynamic among the world's five largest economies, with strong economic fundamentals including high savings and investment rates, favourable demographics, and a sustainable fiscal position, said the the August 2025 issue of EY Economy Watch.