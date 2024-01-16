India-Oman To Start New Round Of FTA Talks, WTO Ministerial Meet Preparations Begin

India and Oman will begin a new round of talks today as part of the ongoing free trade agreement between the two nations.

There has been "significant progress" in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement trade talks between New Delhi and Muscat, Amardeep Bhatia, additional secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, told media on Monday evening.

Discussions would take place along five trade tracks including rules of origin, trade in goods, trade in services, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and technical barriers to trade, Bhatia said.

Oman serves as India's third-largest export destination within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, after the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $12.39 billion in FY23, rising from $5.01 billion in FY19. Of this, exports to Oman grew from $2.25 billion in FY19 to $4.48 billion in FY23.

The Commerce Ministry had previously indicated that both the countries were eager to close the deal and are making progress, with the text on most chapters already completed by both sides.

Formal discussions began in November, with the first round of negotiations taking place in New Delhi from Nov. 27-29, 2023. The second round of negotiations was held in Muscat from Dec. 9-14, 2023.

Experts said the talks could offer a better deal on petroleum crude for India and diversify its crude import source nations. India is largely import-dependent for this commodity.