How The Oman Trade Agreement Could Offer India A Better Crude Bargain

A fast-tracked trade deal between New Delhi and Muscat, which is currently underway, could offer a better deal on petroleum crude for India and diversify its crude import source nations.

India’s merchandise imports from Oman were at $7.9 billion in FY23, led by petroleum products ($4.6 billion) and urea ($1.2 billion). These account for 73% of imports.

The advantage of the Oman deal is that India already has a CEPA with the United Arab Emirates, and both economies are similar, differing only in production capacity and profile of products, according to an official with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Commerce Ministry on Friday indicated that both countries were eager to close the deal and making good progress, with the text on most chapters already completed by both sides.

Oman is also the third-largest export destination for India within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The first two are the UAE and Saudi Arabia. India and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022, which has targeted to achieve $100 billion in bilateral trade of non-petroleum products by 2030.

In the past, India and the GCC were involved in negotiations for a trade agreement, which could not be finalised.

The GCC, as a bloc, has good potential for India, the person quoted above said.

The option has been given that they can have negotiations with GCC bloc, or go as individual countries, the official said. As and when, other GCC members show interest, India is willing to move ahead, according to him.