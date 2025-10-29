India Must Reduce Dependence On Foreign Energy, Critical Technology: Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal underlined the need for India to move away from its dependence on foreign critical technology and energy, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Goyal made a keynote address on 'India's Deeptech Moment: From Digital Leadership to Technological Sovereignty' at TiEcon Delhi 2025.

India must "reduce dependence on foreign critical technology, energy", Goyal said, adding that this is crucial for "long-term growth and sovereignty".

The minister further said that it is important for the nation to have control over critical supplies. He also said that it was very important to decouple and protect the country from overdependence on certain geographies.