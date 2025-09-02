'Chips Are Digital Diamonds': PM Modi Lays Out India's Semiconductor Vision
Stressing the recent developments in India's semiconductor story, PM Modi alluded to various initiatives taken by the government, including the approval of ten projects worth Rs. 1.6 lakh crore.
As Semicon India 2025 kicks off in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about India's push for semiconductors, comparing them to 'digital diamonds', during his address.
"Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds," PM Modi said at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, which is hosting the three-day event that will serve as the centrepiece presentation to India's semiconductor push.
He even mentioned listed companies Kaynes Tech and CG Power, which are playing a vital role in building semiconductor fabs.
"India is on its way from becoming a backend provider to a fullstack semiconductor nation. It’s not long until India’s smallest will power the world’s biggest change," he said.
Semicon India 2025 event aims to catalyse India's semiconductor ecosystem and is expected to draw over 20,750 attendees, including 2,500 delegates from more than 48 countries, over 150 speakers (with more than 50 global leaders), and 350 exhibitors.
Speaking to investors and attendees, PM Modi had a clear message: Invest in Indian products.
"We are ready to welcome all the investors. The day is not far when the world will say, Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World," he said.
"India is now moving beyond the backend to become a full-stack semiconductor nation. The day is not far when India's smallest chip will drive the biggest change in the world. Our journey started late, but nothing can stop us now," he added.
PM Modi also talked about the progress India has made in the semiconductor space since the advent of the Semicon India event in 2021.
"In the year 2021, we started the Semicon India program. By the year 2023, India's first semiconductor plant was approved. In 2024, we approved additional plants. In 2025, we cleared five additional projects," he said.
"Overall, an investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore is being made in ten semiconductor projects. This shows the world's growing trust in India...We have implemented the National Single Window System. Through this, all the approvals from the Centre and the states are being received on a single platform. As a result, our investors are now freed from a significant amount of paperwork," he added.