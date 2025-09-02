'Chips Are Digital Diamonds': PM Modi Lays Out India's Semiconductor Vision

As Semicon India 2025 kicks off in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about India's push for semiconductors, comparing them to 'digital diamonds', during his address.

"Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds," PM Modi said at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, which is hosting the three-day event that will serve as the centrepiece presentation to India's semiconductor push.

Stressing the recent developments in India's semiconductor story, PM Modi alluded to various initiatives taken by the government, including the approval of ten projects worth Rs. 1.6 lakh crore.

He even mentioned listed companies Kaynes Tech and CG Power, which are playing a vital role in building semiconductor fabs.

"India is on its way from becoming a backend provider to a fullstack semiconductor nation. It’s not long until India’s smallest will power the world’s biggest change," he said.