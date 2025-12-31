India-Israel FTA: Pre-Negotiations Round With Trade Representatives In January

India-Israel FTA: The pre-round of negotiations with Israel for the free-trade agreement is slotted to be conducted in January, 2026, sources told NDTV Profit. The trade representatives from Israel are expected to arrive in New Delhi for the talks on FTA. The key structuring of the Israel-India FTA framework and the gateway issues will be chalked out during the round.

Sources added that for the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA, Indian negotiators may visit Russia after Budget 2026, for the second round of EAEU-FTA negotiations. On Aug. 20, India and the Eurasian Economic Union bloc inked terms of reference to start the negotiations for the proposed FTA.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had visited Moscow to hold talks with Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin.