India-Israel FTA: Pre-Negotiations Round With Trade Representatives In January
India-Israel FTA: The pre-round of negotiations with Israel for the free-trade agreement is slotted to be conducted in January, 2026, sources told NDTV Profit. The trade representatives from Israel are expected to arrive in New Delhi for the talks on FTA. The key structuring of the Israel-India FTA framework and the gateway issues will be chalked out during the round.
Sources added that for the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA, Indian negotiators may visit Russia after Budget 2026, for the second round of EAEU-FTA negotiations. On Aug. 20, India and the Eurasian Economic Union bloc inked terms of reference to start the negotiations for the proposed FTA.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had visited Moscow to hold talks with Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal signalled last month that the first tranche of the India-Israel FTA deal can be fast-tracked following his high-level meetings in Tel Aviv. After three days of engagements with Israeli leadership, industry, and technology firms, Goyal said both sides had demonstrated "clear intent" to deepen strategic and economic ties.
Terms of reference for FTA were formally signed, marking a key step toward structured negotiations. He added that the FTA would be finalised in tranches, with the initial tranche being prioritised for early conclusion, given the strong convergence between the two economies. "We will work towards a robust and mutually beneficial FTA in the near future," he said.
The minister also indicated progress on a joint protocol for import and export, which is under discussion and expected to help streamline trade facilitation between the countries. Goyal also held extensive talks with Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, as well as senior finance and trade leaders. The discussions covered trade expansion, agritech cooperation, workforce mobility, and investment flows.