India, Israel Finalise Terms For Trade Deal; Piyush Goyal Sees Big Boost To Ties

India and Israel on Thursday finalised the terms of reference for a free trade agreement to cement commercial ties between the close strategic allies.

The FTA will be a force multiplier in India-Israel relations, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Tel Aviv at the presence of Israel Economy Minister Nir Barkat. The two countries are eyeing $30-40 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years, and then taking it to $65 billion in the next decade.

"We have entered into negotiations for a free trade agreement soon after having executed a bilateral investment treaty. The two will collectively open the door to greater market access, flow of capital, investment, trade, remove obstacles in doing business, provide clarity, predictability and stability to our economic engagement. We are two strategic partners with deep rooted friendship," Goyal said at a press conference.

Barkat said Israel is open to creating joint ventures for large-scale manufacturing projects with Indian partners in India. "India will be a priority for Israel. It will be the hub for Israel in Asia. Our governments will make trade simple."

He also met Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Yoel Smotrich.