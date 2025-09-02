India 'In Dialogue' With US For Bilateral Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday shared that India is in dialogue with United States of America for bilateral trade deal.

Speaking at an industry chamber event on sustainability in New Delhi, Goyal said India's Free Trade Agreements, with Oman, Chile, Peru, European Union are on the anvil.

"India will continue to have more and more relations with countries around the world. The upcoming 22 years will define the future of world's largest democracy," noted Goyal.

India and the US' trade talks faced hurdles after President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on India. Both the countries have been negotiating the deal since March 2025, with five rounds of talks completed so far. The US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled for Aug. 25.