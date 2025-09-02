Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia 'In Dialogue' With US For Bilateral Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal
India 'In Dialogue' With US For Bilateral Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal

02 Sep 2025, 01:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Piyush Goyal
The commerce minister said on Tuesday that India is in dialogue with US for bilateral trade agreement. (Source: Piyush Goyal/X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday shared that India is in dialogue with United States of America for bilateral trade deal.

Speaking at an industry chamber event on sustainability in New Delhi, Goyal said India's Free Trade Agreements, with Oman, Chile, Peru, European Union are on the anvil.

"India will continue to have more and more relations with countries around the world. The upcoming 22 years will define the future of world's largest democracy," noted Goyal.

India and the US' trade talks faced hurdles after President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on India. Both the countries have been negotiating the deal since March 2025, with five rounds of talks completed so far. The US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled for Aug. 25.

On Aug. 27, Trump's additional tariffs to 'penalise' India for purchasing Russian crude oil came into effect, increasing India's cumulative tariff to 50% on a range of Indian exports— the steepest against any country.

In July, NDTV Profit had reported that India and the EU have exchanged offers on services and non-services matters and that the 12th round of negotiations stood completed. The next round, which is expected to be an in-person visit by EU to India, is slated for September first week.

While, with Oman, a trade deal has been agreed upon, with only a formal signature pending, as per NDTV Profit report.

