India Working To Fast-Track EU FTA; Oman Deal Signing Soon: Official

India is working to fast-track talks with the European Union so that a free trade agreement can be finalised soon, official sources said.

"We're working on fast-tracking pending FTAs such as EU...majority of talks with them are complete. Both sides had mutually decided to conclude FTA by December. Further meetings to be held at various levels, including between ministers," an official said.

In July, NDTV Profit had reported that India and the EU have exchanged offers on services and non-services matters and that the 12th round of negotiations stood completed. The next round, which is expected to be an in-person visit by EU to India, is slated for September first week.

The FTA is expected to cover goods, services, investment, sustainability, and digital trade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had agreed upon this during the latter's landmark visit of the EU College of Commissioners to New Delhi in February 2025.

On the Oman front, a trade deal has been agreed upon, with only a formal signature pending.

"Talks have concluded. We'll be signing a deal when mutually convenient dates are decided," the official said.

India is also pushing to fast-track the review of the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement, which is currently underway. Delegations from several Asean member countries are in India for discussions aimed at deepening trade ties and addressing concerns under the pact. Meanwhile, talks with New Zealand for a proposed free trade agreement have also gathered momentum, with two negotiation rounds already completed.