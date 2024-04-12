India Forex Reserve At Fresh High Of $648.5 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves swelled to another record high of $645.6 billion for the week-ended April 5, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday. The kitty saw a jump of nearly $3 billion over the previous reporting week. This is the fourth straight week that the reserves have hit a new high.

Since October 2021, forex reserves have taken a hit as the central bank deployed dollars to defend the rupee amid pressure caused primarily by global developments. The forex stock hit a low of $524.5 billion in October 2022.