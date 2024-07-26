India's Forex Reserves Rise To New High Of $670 Billion As RBI Mops Up Bond Inflows

India's foreign exchange reserves swelled to another all-time high of $670.8 billion for the week ended July 19, the Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday. The central bank continued to soak up dollar inflows into the domestic debt market following India's inclusion in a key bond index last month.

The forex kitty rose by $4 billion over the previous reporting week, marking the third straight weekly increase.

The reserve pile had recovered after hitting a low of $524.5 billion in October 2022 as the central bank replenished its kitty amid solid overseas inflows.