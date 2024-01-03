India Diversifying Sources, Not Dependent On Russian Crude: Petroleum Minister

The country did enjoy discounts of up to $20 per barrel of crude from Russia in February 2022, but the latest data hints at a fading price advantage.

Discounted crude imports allowed the OMCs to have supernormal profits and also saved India $2.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023, according to Reuters calculations based on government data.

In October, Russia's discount significantly narrowed, with its offer price of $84.2 per barrel barely undercutting the average Brent price of $88.4 during the month. The price offered in October also marked a 14% uptick from the January price of $73.3 per barrel of oil, when average brent prices stood at $83.99 per barrel.

Russia's crude price last January was at a discount of $5.62 and $12.5 per barrel compared to the prices offered by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, respectively. The price in October offered a $1.55 and $14.57 discount to the other Middle Eastern suppliers.

While the Russian crude price still remains cheaper than that offered by Saudi Arabia, it marginally differs from Iraq's offer price.