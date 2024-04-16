High Gold Prices Take The Shine Off India's Imports In March

With rising geopolitical risks, the global appetite for gold as a commodity has also seen a rise through the year, pushing up prices. However, this could just as well serve as a deterrent in a price-sensitive market like India.

Explaining the global trend, a recent HSBC report said prolonged geopolitical risks and trade frictions could sustain gold at higher levels than what would otherwise be the case. "The rise in geopolitical risks serves to increase the safe-haven demand for gold, which has a reputation as a tried and trusted asset in this regard," it said.

However, India is expected to see lower imports precisely due to higher prices. The World Gold Council said that recently, India has been annually importing around 700–800 tonnes of gold in a year.

Conventionally, higher gold prices led more people to encash their stock, but that has not been the case this time. Perhaps, this will be the first thing to change.

"Going forward this year, we do expect the recycling to increase further and imports to be in the lower range of 700–800 tonnes, mainly due to record high prices," the WGC said.

The Lok Sabha election is also expected to impact the domestic consumption of the precious metal, according to the international trade body. It observed that gold consumption has fallen during the last three out of four general-election periods, with a decline in demand for jewellery, bar and coin due to the heightened scrutiny on the movement of cash, gold and jewellery. Industry stakeholders like bullion dealers, manufacturers and jewellers also tend to limit their transactions during the time.