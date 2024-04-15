India's Trade Deficit Narrows To 11-Month Low At $15.6 Billion In March

India's merchandise trade deficit eased in March as decline in imports outpaced fall in exports. In absolute terms, the trade gap widened to $15.6 billion in March as compared with $18.7 billion in February, according to a press briefing by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.Exports fell 0.7% annually to $41.7 billion.Imports declined 6% annually to $57.3 billion.Exports rose 0.7% month-on-month from February.Imports fell 4.7% mon...