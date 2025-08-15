GST Reforms: Two-Slab Structure, Automated Returns Part Of Finance Ministry's Mega Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, announced a major revamp of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Calling GST one of the most transformative reforms since its implementation in 2017, the PM emphasised the need for next-generation changes that would bring tangible relief to the common man, farmers, middle class, and MSMEs. The reforms, he said, are central to building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and will be designed to simplify the tax system while boosting economic efficiency.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, the Finance Ministry released a detailed outline of the proposed reforms through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The ministry described the new GST roadmap as a "three-pillar blueprint" aimed at making the system more transparent, stable, and citizen-friendly. The reforms will focus on structural corrections, rate rationalisation, and improving ease of compliance for taxpayers.

One of the key structural changes proposed is the correction of the inverted duty structure, which has long been a concern for manufacturers and exporters. This move is expected to enhance domestic value addition and reduce dependency on imports. Additionally, the government plans to resolve classification dispute under GST, which have led to confusion and litigation across sectors.