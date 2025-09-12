'GST 2.0-Led Prices May Not Be Viable For Small-Sized Packs': FICCI On FMCG Players

India's next-generation goods and services tax reforms, dubbed GST 2.0, is soon going to usher an era of renewed consumption starting from the festive season. The demand growth assumes significance amid global headwinds, especially the US tariffs. The GST rate cuts are also largely being seen as a boost to the country's near-term economic growth.

However, India's leading FMCG companies, such as Dabur, Amul, Emami, Britannia, among others, are sitting on a pile of stocks with printed MRP under the current GST regime, waiting to deal with their inventory lying at warehouses and shelves of retail stores across the country.

In the current scenario, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President FICCI, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami spoke to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview on Sept. 12, and highlighted that the changing prices may not be viable for the small-priced and smaller-sized packs for FMCG companies. He also added that some sectors will take some time to pass on benefits to consumers