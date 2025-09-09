Business NewsEconomy & FinanceNDTV Profit GST Conclave Live: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal To Address Townhall On Mega Reforms
NDTV Profit GST Conclave Live: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal To Address Townhall On Mega Reforms

Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to hold a townhall session on 'GST 2.0—Reforms for a Resurgent India'.

09 Sep 2025, 02:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: NDTV Profit)
NDTV Profit is all set to host a conclave themed GST Conclave on Tuesday in New Delhi. The event, scheduled from 3 p.m. onwards at New Delhi's Taj Palace, will focus on discussions around GST 2.0—The Reform Powering a Viksit Bharat. Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Guest of Honour at the event.
How GST 2.0 Cuts Prices Of M&M, Maruti, Nissan, Toyota And Other Cars

Leading Indian carmakers have announced steep price cuts across their portfolios after the GST Council reduced tax rates on automobiles last week.

Under the next-generation GST reforms, the government has lowered the goods and services tax rate on small cars from 28% to 18%, while luxury vehicles now attract a flat 40% rate.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, on-road prices are expected to fall 5-8% on average, with passenger vehicles seeing reductions of 2-9% in overall cost. Automakers have moved quickly to pass on the benefit, announcing cuts ranging from thousands to a few lakhs across several models.

Read more through link below.

NDTV Profit GST Conclave Live: What's On Agenda 

The event will begin with a panel discussion at 3:05 p.m. between Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and Delhi Minister for Industries, Food & Supplies, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on 'GST 2.0: Matters of States.'

This will be followed by a presentation by Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia Group, followed on by a question and answer segment.

The fireside chat sessions will include participation from Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, CBIC Chairman and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM. Agarwal will speak on reforms for a resurgent India, while Sanyal will speak on 'GST 2.0-The Economics of Tomorrow'.

The second panel discussion of the evening 'The new consumption curve: Affordable to Aspirational' will include: Raju Antony Pullan, Sr. Vice President and India Head, Samsung; Zorarwar Kalra, Founder - Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. and Vice President (NRAI); Pushpa Bector, Senior ED and Business Head - DLF Retail.

The third panel discussion 'GST 2.0: The Business of Reform' will include: Rajiv Memani, President, CII; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII; Piruz Khambatta, CMD, Rasna Group; Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity.

The final panel discussion of the evening 'GST 2.0: The Consumption Catalyst' will include: Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge India Ltd.; Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul).

The evening will end with a fireside chat with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on 'GST 2.0: Reform to Renewal', and CEA V Anantha Nageswaran will speak on 'GST 2.0: The Reform Dividend'.

NDTV Profit GST Conclave Today

Other key speakers include Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal among others.

