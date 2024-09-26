Government Lines Up Rs 6.61 Lakh Crore Bond Sale For Rest Of FY25

The government plans to borrow Rs 6.61 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal by issuing dated securities, including Rs 20,000 crore of sovereign green bonds.

The bond sale will be completed through 21 weekly auctions, spread over three, five, seven, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50-year securities, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. More than half of these G-Secs will have a tenure of 15 years and more.

The government has budgeted Rs 14.01 lakh crore in gross market borrowing for the financial year 2024–25, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India. Of this, 47.2% will be raised in the October-March period.