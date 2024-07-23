Budget 2024: Fiscal Deficit Target Revised To 4.9% Of GDP For FY25

India aims to continue on its fiscal consolidation path in the ongoing financial year, after bettering its deficit target for the current fiscal.

The union government will target a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of the gross domestic product for FY25, compared to a target 5.1% set in the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Tuesday. Gross borrowings are pegged at Rs 14.01 lakh crore compared to Rs 14.13 lakh crore, as estimated in the interim budget.

Sitharaman reaffirmed that the government would continue on the path of fiscal consolidation, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5% by FY26. Since this is the first budget after the national elections, it will be an important platform for the government to establish its medium-term economic vision and the reform agenda, a pre-budget note by Nomura stated.

From a signalling perspective, there's an incentive for the government to project stability and an uncompromising focus on fiscal consolidation, despite the weaker political mandate, the company said.

Fiscal deficit had risen from 3.8% of the GDP in FY20 to 9.5% in FY21 amid increased development and welfare-related expenditures during the Covid-19 pandemic.