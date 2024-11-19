Festive Season 2024 Falls Short Of 2023 Performance As Economic Pressures Mount

While festive demand remained positive, indicators show that growth was slower than in 2023. Vehicle registrations during the festive season for both two-wheelers and passenger vehicles were lagging well behind last year (12%/7% versus 20%/14%). Commercial vehicle registrations also declined, hinting at softer infrastructure activity, which only further reiterates that rural consumption is outpacing urban.

The manufacturing sector showed some improvement, as indicated by the Purchasing Managers’ Index, while the services sector remained flat. According to Citi, this might reflect that a larger part of urban consumption slowdown might be linked to plateauing of services activity momentum.

Travel and hospitality employment fell 4% YoY during the festive season from 22% last year. Toll collection growth also fell to 10% from 22% last year.

Digital payments and e-commerce activity registered healthy growth, partially attributed to a shift from offline to online spending. An interesting find here is that currency demand for cash payments rose by Rs 845 billion during the festive seasons this year, the highest after Covid. The brokerage noted that this only further confirms that rural consumption is outperforming urban consumption momentum during this festive period.