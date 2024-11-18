Kirana Stores Struggle As Impulse Buying Drives Quick Commerce Boom: Report

Quick commerce platforms are reshaping India’s retail landscape, driven by an unprecedented surge in unplanned purchases, fuelled by consumer impulse and the need for instant gratification. A report by Datum Intelligence showed that 75% of online grocery shoppers have significantly increased unplanned purchases in the last six months, with average order values exceeding Rs 400.

The ability of quick commerce platforms to deliver essential items within minutes has positioned them as the preferred choice for consumers seeking speed and convenience. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes have capitalised on this trend, offering a seamless shopping experience that traditional Kirana stores struggle to match.

The report highlights that nearly half (46%) of consumers have cut back on spending at Kirana shops as they shift to quick commerce platforms for their grocery needs. This change is attributed to the instant delivery and competitive pricing offered by these platforms, which eliminate multiple intermediaries relied upon by traditional retailers.

The surge in unplanned purchases underscores a broader shift in consumer behaviour. "The increased confidence in receiving grocery items within 10 minutes through quick commerce platforms has led to a surge in impulse buying," the report said.