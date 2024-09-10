Excess Monsoon Rainfall Affects Manufacturing, Poses Threat to Crops

After a slow start, the catchup in the south-west monsoon has resulted in a reduction in spatial divergence, a strong pace of sowing, a softening of food prices, and healthy reservoir levels. However, excess rainfall in parts has also impacted local manufacturing activity and poses a threat to crop yields.

The monsoon surplus persisted over the past week, with parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, among others, seeing excess rainfall in recent days, leading to widespread flooding.

Region-wise, for the week as well as the full season, while the south peninsula saw excess rainfall, east and northeast India remained deficient, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

Cumulatively, rainfall was 8% above the long-period average as of Sept. 4.