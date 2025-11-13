Ensure Smooth Cashless Claims, Standardise Treatment Protocol: FinMin Nudges Insurers, Hospitals

The Secretary of the Department of Finanical Services M. Nagaraju advised insurers and hospitals to take steps to reduce health insurance costs on Thursday.

Nagaraju advised them to take measures such as devising standardised treatment protocols, common empanelment norms as well as seamless cashless claims processing, according to a post on the social media platform X.

"Secretary DFS, Shri M. Nagaraju chaired a meeting of representatives of leading insurers, hospitals, General Insurance Council and Association of Healthcare Providers (India) to discuss the issue of medical inflation and rising premium costs," official X handle of DFS posted.

He emphasised that the hospitals and insurance companies should work together to ensure transparency and efficiency and make healthcare affordable and accessible for policyholders, according to the post.