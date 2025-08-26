AHPI To Seek CCI's Help As Insurers, Hospitals Collide Over Reimbursement Costs

The Association of Healthcare Providers plans to write to Competition Commission of India over collision by insurance companies for the reimbursement costs negotiated with the nation's medical institutions.

Sources also told NDTV Profit that the association will engage with the IRDAI on issues such as common empanelment. However, the association is waiting for newly appointed IRDAI chairperson Ajay Seth to formally take charge.

The AHPI plans to host a summit tentatively on Sept. 13 for insurance companies, member health associations and the regulator to address ongoing concerns. The summit is intended to bring together all stakeholders for a scientific discussion and to create a common SOP and framework going forward.

The AHPI representing hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, has decided to advise its member hospitals to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, with effect from September 1, 2025.

The advisory follows complaints from AHPI member hospitals that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has refused to revise hospital reimbursement rates in line with rising medical costs, a press release by the hospital association said. Sources said the course of action will depend on how the discussions with both companies pan out, and if these ongoing issues are resolved the association will withdraw the advisory.

Bhaskar Nerurkar, Head of the Health Administration Team at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said that the company is proactively engaging with all hospitals to settle any queries or dues. To be sure, issues raised with IRDAI and CCI do not mention specific names, sources said.