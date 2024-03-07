Coffee, Chocolate, Cookies Hit Sweet Spot In Dull FMCG Market

India's FMCG sector is poised for subdued growth, at least until the September quarter, primarily due to an uncertain outlook for the agricultural sector, according to Kantar. The upcoming general election is also likely to have little impact on consumption, as seen in the past. However, it expects the FMCG growth to get “progressively” better in the later part of the year.

Agricultural growth is projected to be at 1.8% in 2023–24—a seven-year low. Moreover, the dry weather due to El Nino is expected until the first half of the year, hurting consumption.

"2024 is an election year. However, the past election years did not see any surge in FMCG; on the contrary, with all the freebies announced, there was only stagnation or shrinkage," the report said. In 2009, consumption growth was 0.7%, while in 2014 it was static, and in 2019 it was negative.

It is further said that El Nino is expected to wane by the middle of the year, and with the Rabi harvests close by, without any unexpected weather phenomenon, the year might yet turn good, especially in the second half.

Burning summers might help categories like soft drinks, ice-creams, sunscreens, and even laundry products to some extent.

However, the growth in these categories combined will have a negligible impact on overall FMCG.

Earlier in February, another researcher, NielsenIQ, predicted that makers of soaps, shampoos and biscuits to beverages may grow at 4.5–6.5% in value terms this year, sharply lower than 8.4% in 2022 and 9.3% in 2023.

These projections are also corroborated by a recent government survey that indicated a slowdown in consumption growth.

According to the All-India Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, which covers 2.6 lakh households, consumers were spending more on discretionary items like consumer durables than on food. For rural households, the weight of food in the consumption basket fell to 46% from 53% in 2011–12, while for urban households, food constitutes only 39%.

The National Statistical Office also pegs private consumption, which is almost 60% of GDP, to grow just 3% in FY24, the lowest rate since 2012–13. This excludes the negative 5.3% growth in 2020–21. In FY23, private final consumption expenditure growth was 6.8%, according to official data.

The December quarter earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., which is often considered a barometer of consumption in the country, tell a similar tale.