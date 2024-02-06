Rural-Urban Consumption Gap Finally Beginning To Narrow, Says NielsenIQ

The fast-moving consumer goods industry has seen a sequential decline in volume growth in the quarter-ended December, even as rural regions bridged the gap with the thriving urban markets, Nielsen Consumer LLC said on Tuesday.

Volume grew 6.4% in the October–December period in comparison with a growth of 8.6% in the previous quarter, according to the latest findings released by the market researcher.

The rural markets grew 5.8% in the third quarter, catching up with the urban region, which rose by a moderate 6.8%. It was driven by habit-forming food categories like biscuits, noodles and essential home products, NielsenIQ said.

"These categories [habit-forming] have thrived despite flat to negative price growth, indicating resilience and sustained demand," Roosevelt Dsouza, head of customer success at NielsenIQ India, said.

"For the first time in 2023, consumption gaps between urban and rural markets are narrowing down," Dsouza said, highlighting that the northern and western parts of the country are contributing to this phenomenon.