MSMEs Suggest Alternate Financing, TReDS Expanding In Pre-Budget Reccos To FM Sitharaman
Budget 2026: MSMEs have pitched expanding the scope of the government's TReDs platform in order to benefit more MSMEs. The sector pitched for norms to boost e-commerce exports.
Budget 2026: India's leading micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) bodies have highlighted alternate financing, enhancing competitiveness in their pre-Budget recommendations to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, months away from Budget 2026.
Sources told NDTV Profit that the MSMEs have pitched expanding the scope of the government's TReDs platform in order to benefit more MSMEs. The sector pitched for norms to boost e-commerce exports. TReDs is trade receivables discounting system, which is a platform for MSMEs to get immediate cash from unpaid invoices.
FM Sitharaman's Pre-Budget meetings
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, Nov. 10, kickstarted the pre-Budget consultations in New Delhi with a meeting of leading economists, marking the beginning of the Union Budget 2026-27 preparation exercise.
The meeting saw the participation of the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser, and other senior officials from the Finance Ministry.
During the session, the economists shared their views on the current macroeconomic situation and offered suggestions to strengthen growth, investment, and fiscal management in the upcoming Budget in February 2026.
The consultations are part of a series of pre-Budget meetings that the Finance Minister will hold with various stakeholders, including industry bodies, agriculture experts, financial sector representatives, and social sector groups, in the run-up to the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27.