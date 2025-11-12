MSMEs Suggest Alternate Financing, TReDS Expanding In Pre-Budget Reccos To FM Sitharaman

Budget 2026: India's leading micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) bodies have highlighted alternate financing, enhancing competitiveness in their pre-Budget recommendations to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, months away from Budget 2026.

Sources told NDTV Profit that the MSMEs have pitched expanding the scope of the government's TReDs platform in order to benefit more MSMEs. The sector pitched for norms to boost e-commerce exports. TReDs is trade receivables discounting system, which is a platform for MSMEs to get immediate cash from unpaid invoices.