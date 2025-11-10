FM Sitharaman Kickstarts Pre-Budget Consultations With Economists
The meeting saw the participation of the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser, and other senior officials from the Finance Ministry.
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, Nov. 10, kickstarted the pre-Budget consultations in New Delhi with a meeting of leading economists, marking the beginning of the Union Budget 2026-27 preparation exercise.
During the session, the economists shared their views on the current macroeconomic situation and offered suggestions to strengthen growth, investment, and fiscal management in the upcoming Budget.
The consultations are part of a series of pre-Budget meetings that the Finance Minister will hold with various stakeholders, including industry bodies, agriculture experts, financial sector representatives, and social sector groups, in the run-up to the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with the representatives of farmers’ associations, agri-based industries and agricultural economists at 1 PM. She will continue pre-Budget consultations this week. The next round of meetings likely on Wednesday with MSME and manufacturing sector representatives. Discussions will focus on the credit flow, ease of doing business, and steps to boost domestic production.