FM Sitharaman Kickstarts Pre-Budget Consultations With Economists

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, Nov. 10, kickstarted the pre-Budget consultations in New Delhi with a meeting of leading economists, marking the beginning of the Union Budget 2026-27 preparation exercise.

The meeting saw the participation of the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser, and other senior officials from the Finance Ministry.

During the session, the economists shared their views on the current macroeconomic situation and offered suggestions to strengthen growth, investment, and fiscal management in the upcoming Budget.