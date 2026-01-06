Bearish Oil Forecast: Cheaper Fuel To Benign Inflation — How $50-Oil Will Cool India’s Cost Of Living

International crude oil prices are projected to soften significantly in 2026, which could ease prices at the fuel station for Indians. This may keep retail inflation subdued, and rupee and macroeconomic growth outlook positive.

The Indian crude basket is expected to soften in line with the likely global trends, analysts at SBI Research said in a note, pegging their base case at $50 per barrel or even lower by June 2026.

"The outlook on Brent crude for 2026 is further softening from the current levels. US Energy Information Administration estimates that Brent crude oil price will fall to an average of $55 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026 largely driven by buildup of inventory," the note said.

Since the India basket has correlation of 0.98 with international benchmark Brent crude, the trends in Brent suggest further softening of Indian basket.

The Indian basket price is expected to fall to $53.31 per barrel, and due to dynamic daily pricing mechanism, this will get transmitted to fuel station prices, analysts said.

Crude futures fell 18% last year in their biggest annual drop since the 2020 pandemic, as supplies swelled from OPEC+ members and key producers elsewhere, while forecasters are predicting a significant and growing glut in 2026, according to Bloomberg News.