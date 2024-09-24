Bank Credit Growth Slows As Deposits Outpace Loans, Says CareEdge Report

Bank credit growth is slowing while deposit growth is rising on an annual basis, according to a report released by CareEdge Ratings. This slowdown follows the Reserve Bank of India’s circular on risk weights and comments on the credit deposit ratio.

On a yearly basis, credit saw a growth of 13.4%, which is slower compared to last year's 19.8%. In contrast, deposits grew by 11.2%.

Credit offtake touched Rs 170.5 lakh crore as of Sept. 6, 2024, and it increased by 6.8% in comparison to December 2023, with personal loans and MSMEs contributing to the growth. However, on a sequential basis, it rose 0.6%, according to the report.

The deposits as of Sept. 6 rose at 7.3% compared to Dec. 2023 and touched Rs 215.5 lakh crore, driven by growth in time deposits. Sequentially, deposits increased by 1.1%, while in the past eight months they have increased by Rs 14.7 lakh crore.

The report also added that deposits are expected to remain a key focus in financial year 2025 as banks work to enhance their liability franchise. Additionally, the upcoming LCR norms may pose challenges to bank credit growth in the near future.

While deposit growth has improved, it has still fallen behind credit growth over the past year, according to the report.