Banks Chase The Rich As Deposit Growth Continues To Falter

Indian banks are taking a leaf out of the books of their foreign peers and are targetting affluent Indians to address deposit woes.

Affluent banking, also known as wealth banking, offers banking products, and a wide range of financial consulting services to wealthy clients.

"This (affluent banking) segment would be the fastest growing for us," said Samir Dewan, country head, affluent banking and international business at IndusInd Bank Ltd. "We used to be 1.3% about three years back and we are 3.5% of the overall market share today," Dewan told NDTV Profit in an interview.

While the bank's affluent segment deposits grew 23% year-on-year to Rs 54,679 crore as of June 30, its non-residential deposits rose 33% to around Rs 50,000 crore.

IndusInd Bank is one of the new entrants in the affluent banking space. Currently, lenders including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd. offer such services to attract high net worth individuals.

According to Dewan, customers under the affluent banking segment have incomes ranging between $100,000 to $5 million. This range is increasing at a compounded annual growth rate of 14-15%.

This has come as India's economic growth is increasing rapidly, leading to higher number of high-net-worth individuals demanding specialised financial services.

IndusInd Bank has about 2 lakh individual clients in affluent business and 2,000 clients in private banking. The bank plans to take its affluent clients to 2.5 lakh within the next year and the base of private clients to 10,000, Dewan said. The bank currently has 800-900 relationship managers to achieve this.

So far, the lender has about nine pioneer branches and plans to take it to 20 by the end of this financial year, Dewan said. These are branches specifically cater to affluent customers.

Last week, State Bank of India's newly appointed Chairman, CS Setty, said that the bank has already rolled out 2,000 relationship managers for its premier banking services.

"I’m not talking about wealth. Wealth is a combination of banking and as well as financial services products, but these premier customers are only looking for banking services and they have a significant value with us," Setty told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Wealth banking has great potential at SBI and there is great demand for wealth product and services from non resident Indians, he said. The bank will establish wealth hubs both in Dubai and Bahrain, he added.