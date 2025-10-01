AI-Trained Payments Fraud Detection System Under Works, RBI Says

The Reserve Bank of India is developing an artificial intelligence-trained fraud detection system to alert bank account holders about potential risky transactions to curb fraud.

"It is in an experimental stage. We are making the software," Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a press conference after the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday.

The RBI's under-development 'Digital Payments Intelligence System' will be run by an entity, which will collect data from various sources to trace mule accounts and flag risks to both customers and banks, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar explained.

Officials did not share additional details about the system.