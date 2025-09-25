RBI Strengthens Digital Payments: Risk-Based Checks, AFA for International Card Use

The Reserve Bank of India or the RBI, is proposing new norms that will allow digital payment providers to implement additional risk-based checks beyond the mandatory two-factor authentication for certain transactions.

The new measures are designed to enhance security by applying extra scrutiny to transactions that have a high-risk perception, thereby reducing the potential for fraud.

The proposed norms are also intended to foster a more open and flexible digital payments ecosystem. They facilitate interoperability and open access to technology, which could lead to greater innovation and a more seamless experience for consumers and businesses alike.

Further, the new regulations will clearly define the responsibilities of card issuers. They will be mandated to validate the Additional Factor of Authentication or AFA in non-recurring, cross-border card-not-present or CNP transactions whenever a request is made by the overseas merchant or acquiring bank. This clarification aims to streamline the process for international payments and ensure a consistent level of security.