8th Pay Commission: What 50 Lakh Employees Can Expect From Salary Hike

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, ending a months-long wait for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. Their salaries and pensions are likely to be revised.

The move will benefit approximately 50 lakh serving central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners nationwide, according to official estimates.

Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every 10 years. "Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th central pay commission recommendations would normally be expected from Jan. 1, 2026," the official release noted.

This suggests that even though the 8th Pay Commission will require 18 months to submit its report — and the same is expected to receive the Centre's nod in three to nine months — the salary and pension hike will come into effect retrospectively. In such a scenario, the employees and pensioners will be paid arrears from Jan. 1, 2026.

The rollout of the last pay panel, which was the 7th Pay Commission, had added a fiscal burden of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in FY17. The impact on the exchequer is expected to be sharper when the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

The commission will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with one part-time member and one member-secretary.