8th Pay Commission Calculator: How 2.86 Fitment Factor Will Increase HRA For Level 1–3 Government Employees?

As Diwali nears, government employees across the country eagerly await news about the 8th Pay Commission. Reports indicate that a declaration may be made soon, yet uncertainty continues over the fitment factor: whether it will be set at 2.86, 1.92, or somewhere between these figures. Many employees are left wondering how to calculate their expected salary and pension increases.

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) forms an essential part of the salary package for Central Government employees in India. It is designed to help cover the costs of renting a home. The allowance is calculated as a percentage of the employee’s basic pay and differs depending on the classification of the city in which they reside, with higher rates applicable in metropolitan areas compared to smaller towns.​

On July 14, 2021, the Cabinet Committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) to 28%, effective July 1, 2021. Following this revision, the Finance Ministry adjusted the House Rent Allowance (HRA) rates in accordance with a prior order dated July 7, 2017.