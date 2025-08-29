8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike Must Be Effective January 2026 Despite Rollout Delay, Says JCM Leader

The hike in salaries and pensions of central government employees and retirees must come into effect from January 2026, despite the delay in its rollout, said Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary, staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery, while speaking to NDTV Profit.

The NC-JCM, notably, is an official body comprising senior bureaucrats and recognised employee union leaders. It will be at the forefront of deliberations with the 8th Pay Commission after it gets formally constituted.

Mishra, as the chief of the staff-side of NC-JCM, had also led the negotiations on behalf of the employee forum with the 7th Pay Commission. Recounting his experience, he believes that the effective date of salary hike cannot be delayed beyond a period of 10 years.

Since the 7th Pay Commission effectively came into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, then the 8th Pay Commission will have to effectively come into effect from Jan. 1, 2026, he explained.

So, will the revised salaries and pensions be credited in January 2026? No, that seems unlikely as the 8th Pay Commission is yet to be formally set up. However, what Mishra said is that the hike will come into effect retrospectively.

"The process is likely to take time. The commission will be set up and hold deliberations with the stakeholders and then submit its recommendations. Then it will be approved by the government... What we are saying is that irrespective of the delay, the effective date of salary hike must be Jan. 1, 2026," said Mishra, who is also the general secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation.