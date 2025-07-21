8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike To Be Implemented After…, Finance Ministry Tells Parliament

Amid concerns over the delay in the process of setting up the 8th Pay Commission, the government on Monday shared a key update with the Parliament.

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha that inputs on 8th Pay Commission have been sought from key stakeholders, including the Department of Personnel and Training, and the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.

In January, the Cabinet approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to hike the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.

To a question on the reasons for not setting up the Commission even after six months, Minister of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said: "Inputs have been sought from major stakeholders, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and from States".

The Chairperson and members of the 8th CPC will be appointed once the 8th Central Pay Commission is notified by the government, Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.