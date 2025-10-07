8th Pay Commission: Is 18-Month Arrear + July 2027 Salary Hike Rollout Best Case Scenario For Employees?

Following the Union Cabinet meeting last week, the hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief was announced, but there was no update related to the constitution of 8th Pay Commission.

The formation of the panel, which is the first step for the once-in-a-decade overhaul of salaries of central government employees, received the Cabinet's nod in January this year. However, it remains to be officially setup as the Terms of Reference (ToR) are yet to be approved.

The Centre had, back in January, sought inputs from the staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), for the ToR, which will act as a broad framework for the commission.

The staff side of NC-JCM, the top forum representing central government employees, had forwarded its recommendation for the ToR in January itself.

Over the past few months, NC-JCM members who spoke to NDTV Profit indicated that the ToR should get approved at the earliest. Most recently, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary general of the staff side of NC-JCM, told this publication in August that he hopes the ToR to be cleared "soon".

Speculations are rife that an announcement could be made ahead of Diwali, but there is no official update regarding the same.