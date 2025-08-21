8th Pay Commission: Employee Forum Geared Up For Salary Hike Talks, Expects ToR Nod In August

The top forum representing central government employees is geared up for talks related to salary hike once the 8th Pay Commission is formally constituted, and expects the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the commission to be approved soon by the Centre.

"We are hopeful of the government's nod for the ToR soon. We expect the same by this month, but it can't be said for sure," said Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary, staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), while speaking to NDTV Profit.

Notably, the NC-JCM is an official body comprising bureaucrats and employee union leaders, and its purpose is to resolve all disputes between the central government and its employees through dialogue.

The ToR will serve as a broad framework for the 8th Pay Commission, which will hold deliberations with all stakeholders for several months before recommending the fitment factor and other modalities for salary revision.

The NC-JCM will be at the forefront of the discussions with the pay panel. Its views on the ToR was sought by the Centre in January, days after the formation of 8th Pay Commission received the Union Cabinet's nod. Accordingly, the employee forum had forwarded its draft ToR to the government during the same month.

In the draft document, the staff side of NC-JCM stressed that the minimum salary should be determined on the basis of considering the consumption need of "five units", instead of three at present.