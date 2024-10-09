8th Pay Commission: Expect Revision Of Basic Pay To Be Linked To DA Hike, Say Unions

Even as the Centre is yet to announce the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of its staff, top employee unions are of the view that the panel will likely recommend linking basic pay revision with the hike in the dearness allowance.

The previous 7th Pay Commission had proposed that the basic pay should be raised automatically once the DA hike crosses 50% of it, a senior official of the Confederation of Central Government Employees said.

"They made that proposal, but it was not accepted by the government. However, we expect the 8th Pay Commission to recommend the same," the person told NDTV Profit.

All India Railwaymen's Federation chief Shiv Gopal Mishra also expects the 8th Pay Commission to recommend that the basic pay should be raised once the DA crosses 50%. "The 7th Pay Commission had proposed it. Later, it was not approved by the Centre. We will certainly raise this demand before the 8th Pay Commission," he said.