Zee Shares Fall 6% To Five-Month Low Ahead Of Sony Merger Deadline

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. tumbled 6% on Friday to the lowest in over five months a day before the extended deadline of its merger with Sony Group Corp's Indian subsidiary.

The deadline was extended as some of the conditions necessary for the merger had not been met. The stock has fallen 5.66% during the grace period.

Earlier this month, Zee clarified that the reports about Sony cancelling the proposed merger is "baseless and factually incorrect".