Sony Group Continues Merger Talks With Zee Entertainment, Says Report

Later on, ZEEL put out a statement refuting the reports about Sony Group cancelling the proposed merger with its Indian subsidiary were "baseless and factually incorrect".

"We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger," an exchange filing said.

The company has always complied with its obligations under SEBI and will continue to make disclosures in accordance with the same, the filing said.