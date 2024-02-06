Yes Bank Shares Leap Over 12% After HDFC Bank Group Gets Nod For Stake Purchase

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. surged over 12% on Tuesday after HDFC Bank Group received regulatory approval to increase its stake in the private sector lender.

HDFC Bank received the green signal from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire as much as 9.5% stake in six banks including Axis Bank Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank already holds a 3% stake in Yes Bank, according to shareholding data available on the BSE.