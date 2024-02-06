HDFC Bank Group Gets RBI Nod To Acquire Up To 9.5% Stake In Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank Group has received Reserved Bank Of India approval to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.5% stake in Yes Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Senior officials of the banks have confirmed that the approval is for HDFC Bank Group.

The group submitted applications to the RBI to acquire paid-up share capital or voting rights of up to 9.5% each in Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The RBI has granted approval for the aforementioned request, as per the application made by HDFC Bank to the regulatory authority, separate exchange filings from Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank read.

HDFC Bank holds 3% in Yes Bank, according to Yes Bank shareholder's pattern on BSE.

Group companies HDFC Mutual Fund and HDFC Pension already hold 2.43% and 1.88% stake in IndusInd Bank, respectively, according to IndusInd Bank shareholder's pattern on BSE.