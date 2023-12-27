Vishnu Prakash Shares Soar 11% To Record On Bagging Orders Worth Rs 899 Crore

Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. surged 11% on Wednesday to an all-time high since listing after it won orders worth Rs 899 crore from the Uttarakhand government. The company debuted on exchanges on Sept. 5.

The infrastructure company received a letter of award from the Urban Development Department for development of a water-supply system in Haldwani and Kotdwar with 18 years of operation and maintenance, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

While the Haldwani project is worth Rs 525.5 crore, the Kotdwar project's cost is at Rs 373.2 crore, it said.