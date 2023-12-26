Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Bags Orders Worth Rs 899 Crore From Uttarakhand Government
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. has received a letter of award from the government of Uttarakhand worth Rs 899 crore.
The company has received an LOA from the Uttarakhand Urban Development Department for projects in two places, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The project involves the development of a water supply system with 18 years of operation and maintenance in Haldwani and Kotdwar (Zone 2), Uttarakhand for Rs 525.49 crore and Rs 373.21 crore, respectively.
In September, the company received a LOA valued at Rs 634.4 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government. It was for the construction, operation and maintenance for 10 years of the Chillar Dam multivillage drinking water supply scheme in Shajapur district in a single package on a turn-key job basis.
Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia closed 6.65% higher at Rs 217.25 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.43% advance on the benchmark Nifty 50.