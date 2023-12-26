Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Bags Orders Worth Rs 899 Crore From Uttarakhand Government

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. has received a letter of award from the government of Uttarakhand worth Rs 899 crore.

The company has received an LOA from the Uttarakhand Urban Development Department for projects in two places, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The project involves the development of a water supply system with 18 years of operation and maintenance in Haldwani and Kotdwar (Zone 2), Uttarakhand for Rs 525.49 crore and Rs 373.21 crore, respectively.