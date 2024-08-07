Vedanta Shares Rise After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates But Analysts Lower Target Price

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. extended gains to the second consecutive session after the company's first-quarter net profit rose, beating analysts' estimates. This was on the back of lower input commodity prices and a tax write back of Rs 735 crore.

Net profit of the company rose 54.02% year-on-year to Rs 5,095 crore in the April-June quarter. This compares with a Rs 2,353-crore net profit estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.