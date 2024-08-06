Vedanta Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 54% On Tax Write-Back, Beats Estimates

Vedanta Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates led by a tax write-back of Rs 735 crore.

The metal producer's net profit surged 54.02% year-on-year to Rs 5,095 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compared with Rs 2,353 crore estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations rose 6.02% to Rs 35,764 crore during the period. The company reported an inventory write-back of Rs 1,390 crore in current quarter, while the power and fuel costs were down 5% year-on-year.