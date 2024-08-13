Unicommerce eSolutions Shares Jump Over 130% After Listing

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd.'s shares jumped over 130% from its issue price on Tuesday right after debuting on the exchanges.

The stock listed at Rs 235 per share on National Stocks Exchange Ltd., at a premium of 117.5% over its issue price of 108 apiece. On BSE, Unicommerce eSolutions stock listed at Rs 230 apiece, indicating a premium of 112.9%.

Its initial public offering was subscribed 168.35 times on the final day to become the second-highest subscribed IPO in 2024. The offering opened on Aug. 6, and closed on Aug. 8. Mostly institutional and non-institutional investors led the bid of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions.